Diana, aka as Ollie Joseph, held the audience in the palm of her hand with a show stopping performance of music, song and dance at Penny Black.

And it was such a huge successs the next brunch event has already been lined up for Good Friday.

Drag queen Diana DoGood with fan Hayley Bradshaw

Ollie said: “Burnley has very little LGBTQ+ visibility and it’s my goal to create one and spread a message to others that even in this small town you can be who you want to be, your true authentic self.

"I will keep fighting for LGBTQ+ equality within our town because I know if I had seen visibility like our event growing up life would have been so different and much easier.”

Diana also thanked her team, Yasmin and Natalia Nawaz, of Penny Black and Hannah Kay, Katie Roberts and Sophia Daley.