The community grocery and kitchen in Charter Walk is hosting an anniversary event on Thursday, May 16th, from 10am to 2pm, with music, a raffle, tombola, cupcakes, mocktails, cooking demonstrations, plus games. There will also be a chance to meet Bertie Bee.

Calling the community’s support “amazing”, Nicola Larnach, Burnley Together coordinator, said: “The event is a way to say thank you to everyone who has supported us. We’re just so proud of everyone that’s pulled together over the past year: the staff, those delivering the services and the community. We’re here for the people of Burnley and Padiham, and we’re glad so many are reaching out and using us.”