Down Town Community Grocery and Kitchen in Burnley celebrating its first birthday
The community grocery and kitchen in Charter Walk is hosting an anniversary event on Thursday, May 16th, from 10am to 2pm, with music, a raffle, tombola, cupcakes, mocktails, cooking demonstrations, plus games. There will also be a chance to meet Bertie Bee.
Calling the community’s support “amazing”, Nicola Larnach, Burnley Together coordinator, said: “The event is a way to say thank you to everyone who has supported us. We’re just so proud of everyone that’s pulled together over the past year: the staff, those delivering the services and the community. We’re here for the people of Burnley and Padiham, and we’re glad so many are reaching out and using us.”
Raffle tickets will go on sale from Wednesday from Down Town. Prizes will include a child’s electric motorbike, food hampers, games, Beat Solo headphones, BFCitC watch, and leisure vouchers. The draw will take place in the afternoon on Thursday, May 16th.