Double boost to Pendleside Hospice from local Freemasons

Pendleside Hospice has received donations from two local branches of the Freemasons.



The East Lancashire branch gave a grant of £1,550 while the Burnley and Pendle branch donated £2,000 for the hospice through the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The money will be used for new programmes for day services patients that are living with serious illnesses.

Lisa Pearson from Pendleside Hospice said: “We’re very grateful to both local branches of the Freemasons for their generous grants, which will help people with life limiting illnesses across Burnley and Pendle."

Mark Barlow from East Lancashire Freemasons said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to assist Pendleside Hospice. They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through very difficult times."