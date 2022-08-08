The shop, which will be sited in the former Thomas Cook travel agents shop in Chancery Walk in the Charter Walk shopping centre from next week, is being run by Burnley Together.

Called ‘Re-love your Pre-loved school uniforms,' the scheme will make donated used school uniforms available to families with children who need kitting out for the coming school year. It was first launched in 2021 but this year, as the cost of living crisis affects us all, the service is perhaps more vital than ever.

The former Thomas Cook shop in Burnley will be home to the new temporary school uniform shop being run by Burnley Together.

Nicola Larnach, who is running the scheme, said: "The shop is open to anyone and is not means tested and everything is free, but we will be restricting items to two per child, such as two pairs of trousers, skirts and shirts.

"Blazers will be one per child and one pair of shoes per child."

Volunteers are now relying on the public to donate any items of uniform, PE kits, shoes and pumps their children have grown out of.

The shop will be open from Monday-Friday 15th-19th August, and Mon-Fri 22nd-29th August. Opening hours will be between 11am-3pm, apart from Thursday which will be 2pm-6pm.