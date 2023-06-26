There were 369 attacks, with the total increasing by nearly 50%, from 2019 to 2022, council FOI data shows. There were 158 in Burnley, 109 in Pendle, and 102 in the Ribble Valley.

Animal rescue Pendle Dogs fears the total figure is only “the tip of the iceberg”, claiming many bites go unreported. The sanctuary’s manager believes many dogs become aggressive after poor starts in life, having been abandoned numerous times and insufficiently trained and socialised around other animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Knowles said: "I think that is the tip of the iceberg. The main issue is that people pass dogs around or send them back [to rescues] at the first sign of a problem. It is just sad. You do get reactive behaviour with these dogs. We give them a few weeks to settle in [to their new homes] and offer people training, but they send the dogs back.”

A Bill has been submitted to prosecute dog owners for dog attacks.

One example is Dolly, a two-year-old Staff crossed with a Jack Russell, who has returned to the sanctuary after marking a child’s face.

"Dolly didn’t get walked for a long time. She came to us at two-years-old and hadn’t been on a walk."

The volunteers are desperately looking for a new foster home to work alongside them to help improve her behaviour.

Dog-on-animal attacks in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley increased by around 74% from 2019 to 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-year-old Eric has also faced trauma. The Greyhound/Bull Cross was a stray found alone without a microchip.

A former working dog, he is somewhat driven to chase other animals, but the charity calls him “a true gentleman”. Despite his easy-going nature, he has had no interest from prospective adopters.

Likewise, two-year-old Ned was a stray, discovered alone and emaciated, leaving him with a high food drive. The volunteers describe him as a “lovely boy who is fine with other dogs but can be protective around his food.”

Dolly, who resides at Pendle Dogs, has a prey drive and actively looks for cats on her walks. She requires a pet-free home and plenty of one-to-one attention.

Commenting on the lack of applications to adopt Eric or Ned, Paula said: “Both dogs are so well-behaved. We should not be struggling to rehome them. They are good dogs. Once upon a time, people would have been queuing up for them, but we have had no applications come in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animals are being abandoned in droves as people struggle to manage their behaviour, but few are going out to – or remaining in - forever homes. People ring the charity "non-stop" asking for help, while dogs sit in the kennels waiting to be adopted. Other rescues are also overwhelmed, adds Paula.

"Our pet food bank has never been busier. We have rehomed 1,800 dogs over the past 10 years. It’s a lot. We’re on 74 this year already.

"But I think that could be it – adoptions have ground to a halt.”

Ned, who is available for adoption through Pendle Dogs, needs a home with children older than 10 as he would snatch and steal food from younger ones.

A Burnley Council spokesperson said the authority extended its existing dog control orders by three years last December to help protect people and animals in public spaces. These exclude dogs from, or force owners to keep them on a lead, in council-owned land like Thompson and Queen’s Parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://burnley.gov.uk/parks-green-spaces/dog-control-orders/

READ MORE: