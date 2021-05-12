Digital revolution the goal for Turf Moor

Subject to planning permission, the club will begin installation of two curved LED big screens in the North East and South East corners of Turf Moor, giving fans the benefit of high-definition replays, the latest matchday updates and additional entertainment.

New cutting-edge digital signage will also be installed across all four sides of the stadium, with the latest in LED branding technology replacing old static boards. The modernisation plans seek to improve the matchday viewing experience for both spectators in the stands and those watching on television, in addition to uplifting exposure for local businesses and club partners.

The improvement works will also see new digital signage and wayfinding installed throughout the public areas inside and outside Turf Moor, upgrading the look and feel of the stadium and aiding communication with supporters and the local community.

How the new LED screen at Turf Moor could look

Alan Pace, club chairman, said: “These plans mark the next step in our long-term vision to improve Turf Moor and introduce world-class technology at Burnley Football Club.

“Over the last few months, we have been listening carefully to our supporters and partners about how we can improve the matchday experience, and I believe that these proposals will have a major impact.

“The introduction of big new screens and integrated LED technology will help our supporters feel more connected to the match than ever before, whilst enhancing the image of Turf Moor on TV and projecting our club’s unique identity to the millions watching around the world.

“Upgrading old traditional signage will not only help the club to unlock its commercial potential to national and international brands, but also provide local businesses with uplifted branding and a new opportunity to benefit from the Premier League’s global reach.

The interior

“I am delighted we have been able to partner with ADI, an industry-leading Lancashire technology business, to make this possible.”

The new technology will be fully integrated and digitally connected, allowing the club to share news, information, and updates immediately with supporters across all branding touchpoints.

The new signage will also be used to communicate safety information and provide important travel updates and other practical advice for supporters.

Tastefully introduced in line with the stadium’s heritage, the new digital branding will proudly celebrate the club’s history with club honours, historic milestones and player achievements featured on exterior branding throughout matchdays and non-matchdays. Other seasonal and cultural moments can also be marked by the club throughout the year.

Entrance

If granted the green light, initial work could be completed in time for the 2021/22 season, with the ambitious project overseen by Preston-based stadium engagement specialists ADI.

A global leader in LED screen technology, the Lancashire firm has been responsible for the introduce of similar technology for world-class sports organisations including Formula One, Borussia Dortmund and Royal Ascot.

Geraint Williams, ADI CEO said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with a forward- thinking organisation like Burnley Football Club to deliver this world-class sports stadium digital platform.

“As a Lancashire business, we are immensely proud to be appointed by Burnley to deliver these technological upgrades and can see the clear benefits for not just the club’s supporters, but also the wider community and local businesses.”