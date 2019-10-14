Dig out your best wellies for this year's Clitheroe Community Bonfire

Are you the owner of a snazzy pair of wellies? If so, dig them out, as they could result in you being the person chosen to light this year’s bonfire on Clitheroe Castle field.

Andy Belcham, the Bonfire Committee Chairman, said: “As last year, we are going to be picking the lucky winner to light the bonfire based upon the best wellies, so get yourself onto Facebook with some wellie-selfies so we know who to look out for on the night!"

Clitheroe Bonfire is to be held on Saturday, November 2nd, from 6pm onwards. Andy explained it's crucial tickets are bought in advance. He said: "What we do need to stress is that this is a ticketed event. We don’t want to disappoint anyone on the gate who hasn’t got a ticket so we are urging people to make sure they have bought tickets in advance from Banana News or online through our link on our Facebook page. The admission prices for adults is £5, children £2, family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) £10 and teen £3. The instantly-recognisable orange signs went up last week prompting people with details of the event and that tickets are now on sale."

The Clitheroe Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local charities. This year the proceeds will go to over 10 local charities and groups. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar year.