Mrs Dannie Parker went to work at Sacred Heart RC Primary in Colne in 1989 as the school receptionist when Mr John Robertshaw, who is the current headteacher, was a pupil in year six.

Over the next three decades Mrs Parker worked at both the old junior school off Queen Street before moving to Red Lane when the school amalgamated in 1997.

The new term at Sacred Heart Primary School in Colne will begin without bursar Mrs Dannie Parker who has retired after 33 years

And, as the job evolved over the years, Mrs Parker adapted to those changes to become an integral part of school life.

Mr Robertshaw, who spent 18 years working with Mrs Parker as head and bursar said: " She will be greatly missed by all the children and staff."

Mrs Parker took part in the festival held to celebrate the end of the summer term at the school.