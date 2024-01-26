News you can trust since 1877
Devoted Clarets fan from Pendle diagnosed with cancer marries his fiancee in Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital

A Pendle couple have married at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital after the groom was diagnosed with cancer.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:31 GMT
Sarah and Andrew Wilson have been together for 19 years after meeting when they were neighbours in Nelson. They got engaged three years later after Andrew (60) proposed but, following his recent diagnosis of metastatic tonsillar cancer, the wedding was arranged at the hospital with the help of staff.

The day room of Ward C5 was transformed into a beautiful setting for their big day thanks to the support of the hospital’s charity, ELHT&ME and generous donations from local businesses. Eventfully Yours, provided a flower wall and a light-up sign that read ‘To the moon

Sarah and Andrew Wilson from Nelson have tied the knot in hospital after Andrew was diagnosed with cancerSarah and Andrew Wilson from Nelson have tied the knot in hospital after Andrew was diagnosed with cancer
Sarah and Andrew Wilson from Nelson have tied the knot in hospital after Andrew was diagnosed with cancer
and back’ and Ribble Valley Flowers and Gifts in Chatburn donated flowers. Andrew, a master technician, and Sarah, a nursery senior room leader said their vows surrounded by family and friends including their sons Isaak, Theo, Charlie, Stefan, Jake and grandson Ethan.

As a nod to Andrew’s lifelong support for Burnley Football Club, Sarah wore a navy dress and her three bridesmaids adorned claret-coloured dresses. Despite the challenging circumstances, the newlyweds expressed gratitude for the compassionate care during their journey at the hospital. Sarah said: “I find it really hard to leave Andrew in hospital at the end of my visits but I know he is in great hands with the ward team.

“The fundraising team at ELHT&Me have also been a key part of our time in hospital and I’m grateful for their support to get our wedding organised.”

Andrew’s journey began when he discovered a lump during a regular visit to his barbers. After being diagnosed and receiving treatment in December, 2022, he experienced back pain extending to his legs, leading to an emergency department visit and subsequent admission to Ward C5 at Royal Blackburn where investigations showed an infection. The newlyweds are hoping to return home and are looking forward to spending time together as a family again.

Denise Gee, Head of charity at ELHT&Me, said: “It has been a great honour to help Sarah and Andrew achieve their vows to each other and we are extremely grateful to the amazing team on Ward C5 for reaching out to the charity to make this happen.”

