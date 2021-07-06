Designer Burnley store opens second charity shop

The first one, which opened its doors in Charter Walk in February 2020, donated two endoscopy machines to Burnley General Hospital after raising £75,000.

The second store, located at the Wellsprings Restaurant near Sabden, was officially opened by Mayor and Mayoress of the Ribble Valley, Tony and Pauline Austin, along with businessman and television personality David Fishwick.

The shop will stock an array of designer clothes from Karen Millen to Moschino. All the clothes, which are supplied by Boohoo and other retailers, are brand new with up to 70% off the original retail price.

(L-R) Zak Marhraoui, Yufei Bibby, Catherine Marhraoui, Denise Gee, David Fishwick, The Mayor of the Ribble Valley Tony Austin and Anthony Fairclough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Every single penny raised goes directly to the charity Cares, supporting its main aim of preventing cancer and saving lives.

Mr Fishwick said: “It is fantastic that a new store can open out of a pandemic and one which is such a good cause, they will provide machines (God forbid) that one us will need one day”

Coun. Austin added: "It is so refreshing to hear that 100% of the profits go back into the charity, which doesn’t happen with others and would encourage people to back the charity.”

Charity spokesman Anthony Fairclough, who was also at the opening, said: ”The new store presents an opportunity for us to appeal to a new audience in the Ribble Valley.

Labels for Cares at the Wellsprings restaurant. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"We did a pop-up shop last year and it went so well and had a very positive response on the clothing but also what we stand for as a charity.

"As a charity we are always impressed by the generosity of business from our locality and I would like to thank the Wellsprings for helping us release our ambition and open our second store on their premises.