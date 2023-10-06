Depher CIC: Founder James Anderson to close food drive and open second-hand furniture store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Depher CIC, which provides free plumbing and heating services to the elderly and disabled, will permanently shut its food drive on Wednesday, November 1st.
Founder James Anderson says it will be replaced by a preloved clothing and furniture store at the Depher headquarters in Keirby Walk.
The organisation will continue to provide food shops plus gas and electricity to people who are hard-up through its e-voucher scheme until allocated funds have gone.
“We need to concentrate on the winter period coming. If it's bad, then many may need our full concentration on the boilers, plumbing, and heating.”
He added: "We hope the furniture store will help families that are starting off, hopefully to help them with cheap furniture.”
Depher is accepting donations of furniture, clothing and shoes.
To make a monetary donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Depher-winter-warmer-uk-2023?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
For more information, or help and support, contact [email protected] or 01282 420678.