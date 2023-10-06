A Burnley group is closing its food drive due to a fall in donations.

Depher CIC, which provides free plumbing and heating services to the elderly and disabled, will permanently shut its food drive on Wednesday, November 1st.

Founder James Anderson says it will be replaced by a preloved clothing and furniture store at the Depher headquarters in Keirby Walk.

The organisation will continue to provide food shops plus gas and electricity to people who are hard-up through its e-voucher scheme until allocated funds have gone.

James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps struggling people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We need to concentrate on the winter period coming. If it's bad, then many may need our full concentration on the boilers, plumbing, and heating.”

He added: "We hope the furniture store will help families that are starting off, hopefully to help them with cheap furniture.”

Depher is accepting donations of furniture, clothing and shoes.

To make a monetary donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Depher-winter-warmer-uk-2023?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer