A Burnley pub faces losing it licence after a review sparked by the death of a teenager to whom it sold alcohol before he died in a quad bike accident.

On March 30, 16-year-old Hector Eccles died after crashing his farm vehicle in Worsthorne, while a 17-year-old passenger was injured. Both had previously been drinking underage in the Ram Inn in Burnley Road, Cliviger, and the Roggerham Gate in Todmorden Road, near Briercliffe.

Following investigations into the fatal accident, Lancashire Police instigated a review into the alcohol licences of both pubs. At the Roggerham Gate’s hearing, Burnley Council’s licensing sub-committee agreed to revoke the premises licence of the pub.

But landlady Sue Wiaczek said after the hearing she intended to appeal the decision at the magistrates’ court. The pub can continue to trade until that court case is decided.

The committee considered a letter from Hector’s family which said: “The landlord of Roggerham knew Hector by name and knew he wasn’t old enough to drink but still served him and also let him drive home after five pints.

“Why would anyone knowingly do that, especially the licensee of a pub? Why are these people deemed fit to hold a liquor licence when they’re knowingly serving alcohol to children?”

Last week, the premises licence of The Ram Inn was renewed by the committee after hearing that it had replaced the Designated Premises Supervisor responsible for the management of the pub when the alcohol had been sold to Mr Eccles.

Lancashire police licensing officer PC Mick Jones said after Thursday’s hearing: “This is a tragic case in which alcohol supply has contributed to the death of a young person. Our thoughts are with Hector’s family and friends.

“The sale of alcohol is a responsible position. This is an extreme case where sale of alcohol to a child has led to a tragedy that has sent shockwaves through a community.

“It is an extreme situation which shows that licensees and staff should be responsible around the supply of alcohol to under-18s and we would urge anyone within the trade to see this and show how it could have fatal consequences. Sellers should be using the Challenge 25 guidance or risk losing their livelihoods.”

Ms Wiaczek said: “There will be an appeal going in. We have no further comment at the moment.”

Mr Eccles, described at his inquest as “a well-known and well-loved member of the farming community”, was driving a Polaris Ranger Farmbike in Extwistle Road at around 12-40am when it was involved in a one-vehicle crash, ending up in a field.

Documents for Tuesday’s hearing said: “It is the view of the Lancashire Constabulary that the licensing objectives relating to the Protection of Children from Harm, Public Safety and the Prevention of Public Nuisance are not being observed at Roggerham Gate, Todmorden Road, Briercliffe. On the 30th of March 2024, Lancashire Constabulary attended a report of a road traffic collision involving a farm quad type vehicle. Unfortunately, a 16-year -child involved in the collision was fatally injured.

“As a result of the police investigation, it has been established that the deceased child and another under the age of 18 had been sold alcohol at the premises in the preceding hours. The investigation also identified breaches of licensing conditions relating to the use of the car park and customers leaving the premises after 23:00 hours.”