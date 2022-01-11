Curtain set to rise on Burnley charity's pantomime for first time in two years

After a two year absence due to covid a Burnley charity, that offers support and activities for vulnerable adults, is to stage it's annual pantomime.

By Susan Plunkett
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:45 pm

'A Romantic Tale of Ye Olde Brunlea' has been specially written for Team Rise and members have been working hard in rehearsals for the show which will have two performances, Friday and Saturday, January 28th and 29th.

The cast will be performing at Greenbrook Methodist Church in Burnley and tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Sharon Lees, who runs Team Rise, said: " It really will be a fun evening and we would love you to join us."

'Father Christmas' and Team Rise cast member is delighted the charity's panto is back this month after a two year absence due to covid

You can reserve a ticket by emailing Sharon at [email protected] or by phoning 07939265218.

