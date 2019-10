Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze involving a log burning stove and wooden mantelpiece yesterday evening.

Crews from Longridge and Preston attended the incident at a property in Fleet Street Lane just before 11pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews found the fire involved a log burning stove and wooden mantelpiece. They used a hose reel, thermal imaging camera and tool kit to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were in attendance approximately two hours."