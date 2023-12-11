Crafty Christmas at Mount Zion Church
These youngsters were certainly getting into the festive spirit at a Christmas crafts session in Burnley.
The children made Christmas cards, baubles, Advent calendars, snowmen, and coloured in Nativity scenes before joining in a short carol service at Mount Zion Church in Cliviger.
“It was a well-attended after-school session and it was obvious that the children and adults were enjoying themselves,” said Miss Susan Hartley, one of the church leaders. “The decorations will bring a bit of extra colour to their homes.”