Couple who put life savings into 'dream' cattery and kennels business fear it could be closed after environmental health probe

Sarah with Kara, a German Shepherd owned by NHS social worker Sarah Robinson who uses Kitty Catz Cattery and Boarding Kennels four times a week

Sarah Seed and her husband James received an email from Pendle Council just before Christmas informing them that the business, Kitty Catz Cattery and Boarding Kennels, would be investigated for causing a potential noise nuisance under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990.

The email states that 'statutory nuisance' is a measure of the effect the noise is having on the enjoyment of an individual's home and whether the effect is reasonable or not, which will be judged by the investigating officer.

The investigation, at the business in Greenhead Lane, Burnley, is due to be carried out this month.

Sarah said: "Depending on the outcome of the investigation we could potentially lose the business that we have put our life savings into.

"The business has been here for 25 years and legally registered as boarding kennels since 2007.

"At the moment the kennels are open for day care and we can hold up to 14 dogs and 74 cats.

"We have 10 keyworkers that use us daily.