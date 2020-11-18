Country lane dubbed 'worst road in Lancashire' after human-size pothole appears

Mr Aron Cross, who owns nearby Parson Lee Farm Glamping, reported the hole in Keighley Road, Wycoller, to the county council's Highways department a year ago - and said he was amazed the huge defect had not been spotted when officials inspected the site recently.

His son Lewis (pictured) even climbed into the hole up to his neck to prove how deep it was.

Mr Cross said: "I think it is important to understand that the county council claim to have inspected this adopted highway, only a couple of weeks ago. Obviously, this brings the competence and validity of the inspection in to question and if they failed to see that hole it is little wonder, they missed everything else.

Lewis Cross inside the hole

"The hole was reported to the council a year ago and many times since. The authority has claimed this adopted highway is a rural track which misleads the public. The duty of care and responsibility remains the same regardless of whatever you decide to call an adopted highway.

"The protruding bedrock and the protruding tree root on the carriageway caused damage to my vehicle and my partner's vehicle too. The claims for the damage sustained have been rejected whilst workmen painted the damaging protrusions with white paint.

"This was done after the claims were made and whilst the paint was water based and washed off. They claim this was done to highlight the protrusions to highlight the areas to other road users, which is a ridiculous position to take because why would anyone need to highlight a protrusion that was not likely to cause some danger or damage, which it in fact did.

"It is my belief that the county council has put istelf in a bit of a hole, pun intended, and have tried everything, including misleading statements to avoid proper repair and settlement of a claim that could not have been made if its workers had properly inspected and maintained the road in the first place.

"In law as I understand it, a road comprises of its surface, edges, drainage and verges not just its driving surface.

"The reasons for the council's refusal to complete proper repairs are clear to me. They know that the highway is in a poor state because of continued neglect and it will cost them to put it right in addition to a stubbornness to accept they could have got it wrong.

"Sadly, this has caused us much inconvenience, damage to our property, business and provides a clear danger to the public too."

Mr Cross has now threatend to take the authority to court over the ongoing issue.

A spokesman for the county council said: "This is a country track bordered by a ditch which people who drive in rural areas will be familiar with. We maintain it to a safe level, and couldn't find any large holes at the side when it was inspected recently.