Tickets have gone on sale for the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire Firework Display.

It will be held on Saturday, November 4th, on the castle field from 5pm. The final planning is underway, and as ever, in addition to providing Clitheroe with great entertainment for the evening, the team of volunteers plan to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities.

Last year’s bonfire was a sell-out and a roaring success - and the organisers are expecting a repeat this year.

The countdown is on the annual Clitheroe Castle bonfire for 2023

‘Last year’s bonfire saw record profits and enabled us to plough £14,000 into local charities, “said chairman of the bonfire team Andy Belcham. ‘We’re hoping to match this this year and have already got a list of charity requests from around the town and local area which we’ll be announcing soon.”

Online ticket sales can be purchased via the link on the Facebook page @BB7CastleBonfire. They will also be on sale from newsagent, Banana

News. Further information is available on Instagram @bb7clitheroebonfire. There will be food and drink available on the castle field from 5pm, along with entertainment and activities. Music will be provided by Ribble FM with the bonfire being lit just after 6pm. The firework display will begin at around 7pm.

If you would like to nominate an organisation – or are fundraising for a specific item, please email the team via the social media pages.