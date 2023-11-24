Colne’s Christmas lights switch-on returns this Saturday with a host of free family friendly entertainment set to kick-start the festive festivities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors will be able to enjoy an indoor Christmas market, fun fair rides, face painting, Punch and Judy shows, and a Santa’s Grotto as well as live music from Sophie Stott and Tom Scothern, performances from Just Imagine UK, Stage Door Youth Theatre, and a sneak preview of Jack and The Beanstalk Panto.

The event will also see the return of the magical torch lit procession before special guests, Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, perform the big switch on, ahead of a fantastic firework finale.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's Colne Christmas lights switch-on was a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures will be in place from 5-30am at the junction of Church Street and Windy Bank down to the traffic lights on Market Street until 10pm, and from 5pm until 6pm between The Crown Hotel and St Bartholomew’s Church. All car parks in Colne will remain open.