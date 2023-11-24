News you can trust since 1877
Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle ready to light up Colne

Colne’s Christmas lights switch-on returns this Saturday with a host of free family friendly entertainment set to kick-start the festive festivities.
By John Deehan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:01 GMT
Visitors will be able to enjoy an indoor Christmas market, fun fair rides, face painting, Punch and Judy shows, and a Santa’s Grotto as well as live music from Sophie Stott and Tom Scothern, performances from Just Imagine UK, Stage Door Youth Theatre, and a sneak preview of Jack and The Beanstalk Panto.

The event will also see the return of the magical torch lit procession before special guests, Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, perform the big switch on, ahead of a fantastic firework finale.

Last year's Colne Christmas lights switch-on was a huge success.Last year's Colne Christmas lights switch-on was a huge success.
Road closures will be in place from 5-30am at the junction of Church Street and Windy Bank down to the traffic lights on Market Street until 10pm, and from 5pm until 6pm between The Crown Hotel and St Bartholomew’s Church. All car parks in Colne will remain open.

Due to the road closures, bus diversions have been arranged, with Services 60 & 2 to terminate and depart at Norfolk Street, while operating via Windy Bank, Windsor Street, Byron Road before resuming their normal route to Burnley / Nelson. Services M5 & M6 to Barnoldswick and Skipton will operate via Queen Street, North Valley Road, Skipton Road and omitting Colne Centre, in both directions. Service M3 will operate via Queen Street, North Valley Road, Byron Road to resume normal route at Heifer Lane Top, in both directions. Service M4 will operate via Queen Street, North Valley Road, Byron Road to resume normal route at Heifer Lane Top, in both directions.