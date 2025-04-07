Coronation Steet star from Lancashire dies as heartbroken family pay tribute
John Saint Ryan, who sadly died aged 72 last week, had a colourful life.
He was born in Burnley and at first was a bookseller and martial arts teacher, running a Muay Thai gym in Preston called Fighting Fit before becoming Sean Connery’s stun double on the film The Medicine Man in 1992.
Before then he had already appeared in Emmerdale, and he would go on to have roles in Coronation Street, General Hospital and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, although may be best known as Fergus in the 1997 Fox series Roar alongside Heath Ledger and Myles Standish in Disney's adventure drama film Squanto: A Warrior's Tale.
In the 1990s he moved to California and took over Red Rose Ranch, a cattle farm, at which he bred, raised and sold horses, and also trained riders.
Sadly, his wife Joyce confirmed his death at 71 in a social media post.
She wrote: “I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday, April 3. We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive.
“We are absolutely heart broken. John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral. Later, we will arrange a celebration of his wonderful life. We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special 'Gentleman' as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days. Joyce and Family.”
John is survived by Joyce and three sons.
