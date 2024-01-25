Concert in aid of charity Toilet Twinning chimes with Clitheroe residents
A concert raising money for a good cause has chimed with Clitheroe folk.
The concert was hosted for Candlemakers’ Court residents in aid of charity, Toilet Twinning, which provides toilets, clean water and sanitation education to people in need around the world. The money raised will fund two toilets, one in Malawi and the other in Nepal.
Ged Conroy and Nick Schumann provided the music while scheme manager Philip Birtwistle recited the humorous poetry of the late great Les Barker.