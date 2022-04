Annaliese Parkinson-Smith (14) from Colne, was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is white, 5ft 3in tall, with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black coat, blue denim jacket, black leggings and black Nike trainers.

Sgt Tim Fryer said: “We are growing increasingly concerned following Annaliese’s disappearance.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annaliese Parkinson-Smith, who is missing from Colne

“We would urge anyone with information or anyone who has seen her to come forward.”