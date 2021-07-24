Concern over missing Burnley man

Police are concerned for missing man Neil Love

Neil Love (59) was last seen in the area on July 29th.

Neil is described as a white male, 5ft 8 in. height, with short/shaved grey hair and of a very slim build, some facial stubble and a subtle Scottish accent.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with orange/blue patches on the elbows, faded green combat pants and black boots.

He is believed to have links to the Briefield and Colne area.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Neil's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.