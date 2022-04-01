Computers, sewing machines and mobile phones among items Ribble Valley rotarians are collecting for schoolchildren in UK and Africa
Clitheroe Rotary Club is back with its popular scheme to collect unwanted items that can be donated to schoolchildren in the UK and Africa.
Rotarians will return to Clitheroe Market on the first Saturday in the month for three months, starting tomorrow (Saturday, April 2nd.) The following dates after that will be May 7th and June 4th.
They will be collecting unwanted sewing machines, tools, spectacles, foil pill blister packs and mobile phones. They are also accepting computers and laptops, which must be Windows 7 or above, flat screen monitors, cables, keyboards but not printers as their partners, 'IT Schools Africa' cannot easily obtain all the different types of ink cartridges.
And the club will also be collecting unwanted foreign currency, paper notes or coins along with foreign stamps.
Read More
Last year the collection yielded 47 sewing machines, three vanloads of tools, 1,500 pairs of spectacles and an enormous quantity of foil blister packs, which they pass on to Superdrug, who sell them on to reclaim the aluminium, the proceeds of which go to Marie Curie.
The club recently collected 20 tonnes of goods and over £4,500 in cash from donations in the Ribble Valley for Ukraine
Howard Blackburn, Rotary International spokesman said "Rotary will be reassessing what we do next to help the people of Ukraine who have remained in their country or, have relocated to Europe and the UK. In the meantime we can only accept monetary donations.
"Thank you to the local businesses who supplied vans, cardboard boxes, tape, staff from a local restaurant who donated their tips, St Mary's Centre for the loan of the hall and to the non rotarian volunteers.”