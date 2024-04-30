Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Linda Sawley received the Standfast Trophy, originally donated to the (historic) Lancashire Federation of WI's by Calderstones Hospital in Whalley.

It is awarded annually at the annual council meeting of the Lancashire Federation. Any of the 148 WI's in the Lancashire Federation can nominate one of their members, who serves their WI and their community.

Linda said: “I received the nomination from my own WI (Simonstone with Read) because I am their sick visitor and help organise a wreath-making session at Christmas.

“The sick visitor goes to take a card and flowers to any member who has been in hospital or is unwell, or has been bereaved.

“As for community service, as a committed Christian, my faith is the driving force of many things that I do and I run a toddler group at my church in Burnley, and also help at the Renew Wellbeing cafe held each week at the church, also trying to help more vulnerable people within the church.

“I worked with children for most of my career, and was a senior lecturer in children's nursing at UCLAN. I am also involved in a weekly cafe at the village hall in Read.”

Linda is also a prolific amateur author who has written 14 books, published by her own publishing company, with the sales donated to Derian House Children's Hospice, and another charity called Petal, who raise money for children's cancer in the North of England.

Linda added: “I also go out giving talks to many local groups, which helps fund my publishing company. I have been a volunteer tour guide at Browsholme Hall, near Clitheroe, for 18 years and have recently undergone training to be an assistant archivist for the Parker family who live at Browsholme Hall.”