News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Community Rail Lancashire helping Burnley deaf community gain travel confidence

A community rail project has is helping Burnley’s deaf community gain travel confidence.
By Laura Longworth
Published 30th May 2023, 11:47 BST- 2 min read

Community Rail Lancashire has been running the project for six months to help give deaf people more confidence to travel by train.

The partnership has been hosting a Deaf Community Group at Burnley station as part of its annual Rail Confidence Programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The events helped to raise awareness of Northern Trains support facilities and offer a series of journey-planning workshops, with a group meeting taking place on Monday, May 22nd, during Community Rail Week, to look at the next steps for the initiative.

Burnley and Blackburn Deaf Group's Christmas meeting.Burnley and Blackburn Deaf Group's Christmas meeting.
Burnley and Blackburn Deaf Group's Christmas meeting.
Most Popular

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Community rail partnerships and thousands of ‘station friends’ volunteers the length and breadth of Britain are mobilising en masse, engaging local people and partners to raise awareness about sustainable travel by rail, and get people enthused about its many benefits.

“Community Rail Week is all about connecting communities and bringing people together, while supporting and enabling more people to travel sustainably by train and access the opportunities they want. Community rail has an inspiring track record of doing just that: promoting travel confidence and broadening mobility horizons, sometimes with life-changing effects, while giving communities a voice on transport, and putting railways and stations at the heart of community life.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community Rail Week, organised by Community Rail Network and sponsored by Rail Delivery Group, includes youth engagement projects, guided walks, station tours, and campaigns promoting scenic and sustainable leisure travel.

It shines a light on the year-round work of the 76 community rail partnerships covering 34% of Britain’s railway network, and 1,200 station friends groups comprising more than 10,000 volunteers.

Related topics:BurnleyBritain