The Iftar, the most important meal of the day for Muslims, as it is the meal which follows a whole day of fasting, is to be held on Monday March 18th on Barnoldswick Town Square from 6pm.

Last year’s open-air event was attended by several hundred people. Those taking part heard about the traditions of the Muslim faith from local Imans before joining in the iftar when the sun set.

Noor Udin and staff at Usmaniyah prepare for Community Iftar

During Ramadan Muslims fast during daylight hours and break their fast at sunset with a meal called an iftar.