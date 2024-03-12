Community Iftar to be held in Barnoldswick with food provided by Usmaniyah takeaway
The Iftar, the most important meal of the day for Muslims, as it is the meal which follows a whole day of fasting, is to be held on Monday March 18th on Barnoldswick Town Square from 6pm.
Last year’s open-air event was attended by several hundred people. Those taking part heard about the traditions of the Muslim faith from local Imans before joining in the iftar when the sun set.
During Ramadan Muslims fast during daylight hours and break their fast at sunset with a meal called an iftar.
The event is supported by Barnoldswick Town Council and is open to all. Around 500 people attended from all churches and faiths last year and those who attended felt it helped to break down barriers between the communities.