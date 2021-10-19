Colne youth group welcomes first employee

CYAG has appointed its first employee, Karen Howarth

Karen has a degree in Children Schools and Families, which includes a dissertation on Emotional Intelligence. She also has a PGCE 14+ and experience of working with many students, including adults from a variety of backgrounds, some with diverse needs and behaviours.

Karen said: “There is so much to get stuck into. I am having meetings with schools and giving assemblies with chair of the trustees, Sarah Cockburn-Price, as well as booking and overseeing activities, CYAG administration, and completing grant applications.”

CYAG is currently offering two activities each week, Martial Arts at LBS Cottontree between noon and 1pm on Saturdays and Friday Night Football at Fisher More at 5-45 pm. The charity is poised to announce its winter programme of activities for 10-16 year olds who live, or go to school in, Colne Trawden, Laneshaw Bridge or Foulridge.

Trustee and treasurer, David Cockburn-Price said: “Karen is kind, caring and very patient and although her professional role has mainly been in education she has been employed as a Forest School Leader for the last eight years, allowing her to be creative with the curriculum and understand young people more.

"These skills and knowledge will underpin all the work she completes at CYAG and give her a good understanding of what is needed to fulfil her new role.”

CYAG is currently in formal lease negotiations with Lancashire County Council regarding the former Youth Zone building on Byron Road.