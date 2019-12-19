Colne supported housing scheme offers free Christmas dinner to lonely older people

A Colne supported housing scheme is offering a free turkey dinner with all the trimmings to any older people who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day.

Opening its doors to the community, Limes Place on Argyle Street - which provides 24-hour support for people with mental health conditions, learning disabilities, or physical disabilities - are also offering to collect and drop off anyone who wants to attend.

The idea to invite older neighbours along for lunch came from tenant Victoria Chadburn.

"I've made friends with an older lady who lives near to Limes Place," said Victoria. "When I asked whether I could invite her to our Christmas dinner, our manager Susanne said it was a great idea and decided to open up the invitation to all local older people who might be on their own."

Susanne Horsley, the Manager at Limes Place, added: "When Victoria asked about inviting her friend and neighbour, it seemed obvious to me that we had to extend the invitation to all of our older neighbours who might be facing Christmas alone.

"We can't promise a Michelin starred meal, but we will be serving up big portions of a lovingly home cooked turkey dinner with all the trimmings," said Susanne. "There will be more than enough to go around and a table surrounded by friendly faces, all open to making new friends.

"We are able to provide a lift there and back, so having no transport is not an issue."

Limes Place is also collecting contributions towards the Christmas Day event, including boxes of crackers, mince pies, and bottles of bubbly. Donations can be dropped in to the reception by Christmas Eve. Anyone interested to attend Christmas dinner at Limes Place is asked to call ahead to confirm their place on 01282 509 347.