Colne Road in Burnley closed last night as firefighters tackle house blaze
A busy road in Burnley was closed for several hours last night while firefighters tackled a house blaze.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson, along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended the blaze in Colne Road, just after 7pm and spent four hours at the scene.
Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan, and a gas monitor to bring the fire under control. They were in attendance for just over two hours.