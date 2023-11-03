Colne pupil's sky high fundraiser for Christ Church CE Primary School
A Colne pupil has reached great heights to fundraise for her school.
Year 3 pupil Talulah and her dad Mick walked the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise money for outdoor equipment for Christ Church CE Primary School. The route is 96 miles long, starting at Milngavie in Glasgow and finishing in Fort William.
The seven-year-old and her dad also climbed Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Britain, and camped along the way. They raised a total of £525.