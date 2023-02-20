Colne Open Door Centre in Great George Street is providing free hot and cold meals to children at its cafe Monday to Friday between 10am to 2pm.

Having so far handed out 700 food parcels to households in need in the past 10 months, the charity has decided to go one step further and let children eat for free at its cafe anytime during its opening hours.

The centre is on track to double its record number of food parcels when it provided 373 last calendar year – the most in its 20-year history.

Some of the team at Colne Open Door Centre, which is providing free hot and cold meals to children anytime during its opening hours.

Manager Nick Alderson said: “We will absolutely double that figure, which is a frightening thought. We’re based in a deprived area, one of the most statistically in the country, but we’ve now expanded further into Pendle. More and more people are coming to us for support.

"A lot of different families are coming to us and saying that two years ago they never would have dreamed of using a food bank. It’s where we’re at, at the minute.”

Speaking about the catalyst for the new cafe scheme, he added: “The week before half-term we had a mum contact the centre asking for a food parcel, which is quite common. She has three children and was worried she wouldn’t have enough food in the house during half-term.

"We decided to let children eat for free any time during the week. It’s been a really good initiative, and it’s nice to be able to help someone out like that.”

Referrals come from a number of agencies, including the NHS, schools, colleges and women’s refuges, and the centre also provides help with other issues like debt, exploitation and underlying addiction.

Speaking about the growing need for support and the increasing pressures on small charities, Nick said: "It’s an important service to provide and I’d hate to think what would happen if we didn’t.”

