Colne family grateful for support after dad diagnosed with incurable brain tumour

The devoted wife of a dad from Colne diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour has praised the community spirit in the town for rallying round in support.

Electrician and dad of three Ed Antrobus and his wife Colette are now calling on anyone who has health symptoms they are concerned about to get them checked out, after an optician's eye test first detected the problem.

A Gofundme page, set up by friend and neighbour Francesca Roberts, has already raised more than £6,000 in donations.

Colette (30) said: "Ed and I are so incredibly grateful for the love and support from friends and family, and the wider community in Colne.

"It is obviously a very difficult time for us as a family, and for the children, but we might have had even less time if Ed hadn't had the eye test."

Ed (33) father to twin girls Ida and Elia (5) and three year old Arthur had initially gone to the GP with what he thought were migraines – but was told this was caused by excess coffee drinking.

After starting to suffer with dizziness, the electrician went for an eye test and discovered he had swelling behind his eyes.

MRI scans at the Royal Blackburn Hospital latee revealed he had a large tumour on his brain.

Colette added: "If Ed hadn't had the eye test he might be dead now. We have at least been given a bit more time.

"I would urge anyone with any health concerns to get them checked out."

Ed will now have further treatment at the Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Preston in the coming weeks.

Francesca said: "Ed is unable to get life insurance as he has had to sign saying he has a terminal illness.

"Ed and Colette have been absolutely amazing throughout me losing my father and I would really like to help them out in any way that I can.

"I have set up this go fund me to ask for help towards making life a little easier for them all as they go through this awful, awful stage of their life, and hopefully raise enough to take some of the financial strain of a looming funeral off them, as well as helping Collette when Ed is no longer there to bring up their children."

To support the family visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ed-antrobus-fund