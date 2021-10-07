Colne care home residents cook up a treat

The event, at Four Season’s The Grange Care Home, was in support of British Food Fortnight which celebrates all things local on our plates.

Food plays an important role in the care home, where it can be used to bring back fond memories as well as providing comfort, stimulation and nutrition. This aids in health and wellbeing and is especially important for the brain in older age.

Residents voted for their favourite meal from a specially crafted menu of heritage dishes, with bangers and mash chosen as the most loved. The term bangers was coined during the First World War when meat shortages meant that sausages were made with high water content, causing them to explode during cooking.

Resident Norah Gilliver and chef Wayne Woolman

Resident Nora Gilliver (99) said: “I really enjoyed helping Chef in the kitchen and chatting about my favourite meals when I was young. I remember my Nan would always make a nice rice pudding every Tuesday when I went for lunch.”