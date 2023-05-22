News you can trust since 1877
Colne band The Mel Outsider Reformation with international fan base set to rock the Skipton Sound Bar

They are the Colne rock band amassing fans as far as Holland.

By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:37 BST- 2 min read

Audiences will come from Scotland and the Isle of Man when The Mel Outsider Reformation take to Skipton Soundbar on Thursday.

The eight-piece line-up will play original tracks from their critically acclaimed debut record Miss Victory V, named Album of the Week in several magazines and radio station playlists. The 13-song album has even landed them at number 13 in the Dutch Top 100.

Colne singer songwriter, Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider, who fronts the band, said: "I'm delighted with the record. It's fantastic at my time of life to get a little success. It's an absolute delight and privilege."

Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider (front) and The Mel Outsider Reformation.Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider (front) and The Mel Outsider Reformation.
Mel first found success with The Outsiders UK, releasing four albums, including 2016's critically acclaimed Everything’s Gone Vintage, and playing all over Europe.

"We had a tremendous following in the 80s. We had a good reputation, were on Radio One and did 206 concerts in one year."

Mel, now 63, then took a 16-year hiatus from the group due to feeling "burnt out" by the demands of performing.

But his love for it called him back two years ago when The Mel Outsider Reformation was born. He was joined by former bandmates bassist Matt Pawson and guitarist Liam McCartan but the group’s line-up changes and is selected from 15 musicians.

Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider (third from the right) and The Mel Outsider Reformation.Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider (third from the right) and The Mel Outsider Reformation.
Taking a more soulful direction, their debut album incorporates blues and jazz into rock and was aided and mastered by Grammy Award winner Mark Phythian, who has worked with Coldplay, Feeder, Patti Smith, and Paulo Nutini.

And the band is already making waves, having played as far as London and Scotland.

"This new venture has been going for two years, and we're just getting back into the swing of it. It's just an absolute privilege to select from such a strong set of musicians."

The Mel Outsider Reformation will enjoy support at their Skipton gig from duo Rollerboot Dogs and trio Coaldust featuring pianist Daniel Bath from Channel 4's The Piano. Doors open at 7pm.

Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider (front) and The Mel Outsider Reformation.Adrian Melling AKA Mel Outsider (front) and The Mel Outsider Reformation.
For tickets and more information see http://www.meloutsider.co.uk

All the band's songs are available on Spotify.

Related topics:ColneHollandScotland