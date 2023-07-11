Colin has been transformed from illustration to crocheted teddy becoming the flagship character in a Colne artist’s story and colouring book series, The Squibbles.

Children’s illustrator Jay Stansfield tracks Colin as he embarks on the American leg on his global tour, which so far comprises South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan.

The little traveller has even been to the first Nashville Pride after being crocheted to life by Jay’s mum, Linda, to help connect families and teach people about different cultures.

Colin of The Squibbles enjoying the first ever Nashville Pride in Tennessee.

Jay said: "People have added things to his backpack to go to the next person, which is well cute. One of the children made a friendship bracelet for him. I think it’s just wonderful.”

The artist was inspired to send Colin around the world after taking him to his art exhibition in Miami in December.

“He caused so much attention. People came over and fell in love with him and wanted selfies so I thought, ‘Let’s send him across the world to connect with families and to connect kids with kids.”

Colin’s first trip was to South Carolina in May and he is now in Detroit with Jack Tuber and his family. Jay keeps an online travel log with photos of his activities.

Colne illustrator Jay Stansfield with his character Colin of The Squibbles at his art exhibition in Miami.

Next on the map is Ireland, The Netherlands and South Africa, with Jay adding: "He brings joy to people and helps educate people about the world so I hope he can travel for as long as possible.”

To find out more about Colin’s adventures visit https://www.thesquibbles.com/