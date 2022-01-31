Colne and District Probus Club holds first meeting of year
Colne and District Probus Club has re-convened after lockdown and has just had it's first meeting of the year.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:55 pm
The group now meets in a new venue, at 10-30am on the last Friday in the month in the Council Chambers at Colne Town Hall.
Member David Thompson said: "Retired, or about to be retired, professional or business men are welcome to join us for a get together with coffee and a chat and listen to a speaker for an hour.
"Our latest speaker was Colin Penny, who gave an interesting and informative talk on the subject of 'historic graffiti: the writing is on the wall'.
"The talk was well received by all the members present."