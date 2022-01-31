Colne and District Probus Club holds first meeting of year

The group now meets in a new venue, at 10-30am on the last Friday in the month in the Council Chambers at Colne Town Hall.

Member David Thompson said: "Retired, or about to be retired, professional or business men are welcome to join us for a get together with coffee and a chat and listen to a speaker for an hour.

"Our latest speaker was Colin Penny, who gave an interesting and informative talk on the subject of 'historic graffiti: the writing is on the wall'.

Colin Penny at the talk