Coffee morning and head shave in Gannow raises hundreds for Macmillan

A Macmillan Coffee Morning and a head shave were an unlikely pairing that helped a Burnley community group raise money for the cancer charity.

Gannow Big Local, in partnership with Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council For VoluntaryService hosted the coffee morning at Gannow Community Centre, where caretaker Jason Collinge braved the shave and raised £315 for the cause.

A newly-shorn Jason said: "Thank you, I think, to Bobbin Barbers for doing this. It’s all in a good cause - I need a new hat now."

Many residents donated raffle prizes alongside cakes donated by residents and Bookers Cash and Carry.

Despite atrocious weather conditions lots of residents turned up to raise vital funds for Macmillan. The total amount raised exceeded expectations - drinks, cakes, raffle and generous donations on the day brought in a further £272. Together with Jason’s sponsorship, Gannow Big Local and BPRCVS raised a grand total of £587.

Christine Blythe, BPRCVS chief executive, said: "Many thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to this cause. The community really pulled together to help us support Macmillan and all the work it does for all of us touched by this terrible disease."

For information on BPRCVS and Gannow Community Centre, contact Alan Barnes, Centre Co-ordinator on 01282 436396 or email alan/barnes@bprcvs.co.uk.