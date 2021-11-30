Clitheroe's Christmas lights switch-on kicks off a host of magical festive celebrations

And the popular Clitheroe Pop Choir will take to the market bullring at 1pm following the switch-on by Ribble Valley Mayor Tony Austin.

Meanwhile, at the nearby Platform Gallery, over 50 of the UK’s most celebrated craftworkers and artists will be taking part in a glittering festive showcase.

If you are looking for a unique one-off Christmas gift, with prices starting at just £3, head for the Northern Star exhibition at the Station Road gallery.

The enjoyable and memorable festive bonanza takes place on Saturday

The exhibition, which runs until Christmas Eve, features a festive feast of handmade items, including textiles, ceramics, glass, woodwork, jewellery, lighting, decorations and cards.

Exhibitors include silversmith Lou Gillett, whose Atlantic Design Studio is based on the coast of Northern Ireland; Hampshire surface pattern artist Claire Morosi, whose quirky, intricate and multi-layered prints and fabric pendants feature flowers, birds and fish, and Cornwall textile artist Claire Armitage, whose luxurious silk scarves, clutch bags, purses and brooches blend floral, avian and nautical imagery with poetry and folklore.

The Platform Gallery is open from 10am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays until Christmas Eve.

Don’t forget festive parking is on offer at the Clitheroe Market car park from 10am on Saturday, December 4th, 11th and 18th, as well as the Lowergate and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe.

The free parking is intended for shoppers only, not traders or town centre workers, and other municipal car parks are not included.