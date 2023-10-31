Clitheroe woman with muscle-wasting condition bakes a difference for cause close to her heart

A Clitheroe woman with muscle-wasting condition is fundraising for a cause close to her heart.

Lauren Howorth will host a Bake a Difference event in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK on Wednesday, November 8th, from 4-7pm at Gisburn Festival Hall in Burnley Road, Clitheroe.

The 25-year-old, who has a progressive neuromuscular condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which causes muscle weakness and loss of movement. She has been involved in a clinical trial thanks to charity funding and wants to help others with muscle-wasting conditions have this opportunity.

“I have been working tirelessly to make this a great evening for everyone. There’ll be live music from Duckworth & Duprez and a raffle with lots of goodies, including a voucher to a local salon. People from the community and friends and family are donating freshly baked treats and I will be baking my own (and buying some shop bought bits). I was sent a pack from the charity that contained everything I needed, such as recipes, collection boxes and printable bunting to decorate with.”

Lauren, who recently joined the charity’s Information, Helpline and Advocacy team, added: “I am currently partaking in a clinical trial for a treatment for SMA called Risdiplam and without the fundraising and research into treatments that Muscular Dystrophy UK provide, I would not be able to do this. It would be fantastic to raise funds to provide treatments and research for other muscle wasting and weakening conditions.”

To donate, please visit https://musculardystrophyuk.org/lauren-howorth