Clitheroe remembers the Battle of Arnhem

The Battle of Arnhem was at the vanguard of Operation Market Garden, which was expected to break into Nazi Germany by a combined airborne and armoured advance, striking a decisive blow that would bring the war in Europe to an end by Christmas 1944. The paratroopers in Arnhem were expected to hold out for four days at the most. In the end they had to endure nine days of brutal fighting before retreating across the Rhine after the failure of Market Garden was inevitable. Around 6,000 British, 4,000 American and 5,000 German soldiers lost their lives. Approximately 3,600 Dutch citizens were killed. An additional 6,000 British troops were taken as prisoners of war, while five Victoria Crosses were awarded.