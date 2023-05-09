Residents of Mytton View and their loved ones enjoyed music, games and an international buffet, plus a BBQ, on Sunday from noon through to the early hours.

Children were treated to Tug of War, Hook a Duck, Bat a Rat, Ring Toss, Giant Snakes and Ladders, Hop Scotch, Egg and Spoon as well as Pin the Jewel on to the Crown.

Simon Daly, one of the organisers, said: “The residents are old hats when it comes to closed road events, most recently celebrating the Queen's Jubilee. Sadly, no one expected to see the street resplendent In Union Jack bunting, flags, and red, white and blue balloon displays quite so soon.

Imogen Salisbury plays Hook a Duck during a Clitheroe street party to celebrate the king's coronation.

“The Mytton View Street parties are very much a team effort and everyone played their part. It is magical to see everyone coming together to celebrate such a momentous occasion.

“Food is one of the main attractions at the Mytton View Street Party and it was a truly multicultural affair with foods from all over the world.

“Music, conversation and laughter filled the street till the early hours and a final team effort to pack everything away and be ready for the street opening saw the street party come to a close.”

Residents would like to thank: Russ Moore, of Scott Dawson Advertising in Burnley, who provided and ran the children's street games; Chris Cattermole at Cat Racing in Clitheroe for providing gazebos; Ribble Valley Borough Council for supporting the road closure; Primrose Parish Council for providing a grant of £50 towards the street decorations.

Mytton View residents in Clitheroe enjoy a street party to celebrate King Charles' Coronation.

Esme Barnett enjoys a Mytton View street party for King Charles' Coronation.

