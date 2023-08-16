A Clitheroe man who starred in a BBC Three documentary is doing his bit to help the elderly.

Entrepreneur Alfie Cookson, who found fame after setting up his own business doing odd jobs on his tandem pushbike, is offering his services for free to people in Clitheroe aged 80 and over.

The 23-year-old, of Alfie Odd Job, wants to help older people facing loneliness and money worries.

“I feel in this climate it’s been quite rough for everyone but especially for elderly people.

Clitheroe entrepreneur Alfie Cookson is doing free odd jobs for elderly people. Credit: Aaron Dunleavy

“I’ll do painting, cut the grass, clean gutters and windows, mow the lawn: anything they need. I’ll do it until its run its course."

Alfie, who has already been painting for free for one lady, added that, “It makes them happy. They think it’s a nice gesture. They love having someone come over to talk to. It gives them a bit of company as they don’t get out as much.

“I know I can’t help everyone so why not do it for the elderly because I know they struggle and will appreciate it. I have been doing work for old people for years. I love working for them and they put a cracking buffet on for me.

"I’m doing it to give something back to the people who built our foundations. I respect them because times were tough back then, whereas it’s easier to do things now.