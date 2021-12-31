Clitheroe Foodbank thanks local organisations for kind £450 donation to feed the hungry

The vital organisation was given a further cash boost thanks to £250 from Skipton Building Society.

Based in Clitheroe, close to the housebuilder’s Waddow Heights developments, the foodbank has been running since 2013 and has two foodbank centres in Clitheroe and Longridge with its main warehouse in Clitheroe.

Jane Chitnis, Ribble Valley Foodbank Manager, said: “At the start of the pandemic, we had to switch immediately to a delivery model. In the financial year 20/21 we served twice as many clients as in the previous year, and our volunteers have worked incredibly hard – packing in an unheated warehouse and delivering in all weathers. We receive no government funding and rely on the generosity of our donors and volunteers so I would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes, and all of our kind donors, for their generosity and support."

Jane Chitnis with Ribble Valley Foodbank volunteers packing essentials for the needy

In March 2020, at the start of the lockdown, the foodbank switched to a delivery service in order to keep clients and volunteers safe, but they are delighted that they are now able to welcome clients back to their two Foodbank centres in Clitheroe and Longridge.

Jane added: “We are hugely grateful for any donations – food or financial – and we cannot help our clients without the support of local people, organisations and businesses.”

Ribble Valley Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. Barratt and David Wilson Homes had previously made a contribution during the pandemic to assist with running costs.

Philippa Stewart, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a five star housebuilder, we like to lead the way, not only in the homes that we build but in the support and contributions to the local communities in which we build. Ribble Valley Foodbank did a fantastic job throughout the pandemic and we’re delighted that we can continue to help them.”

Meanwhile, Skipton Building Society's £250 donation is part of a £27,000 aid scheme by Skipton to help foodbanks across the country as they tackle the ever increasing need for help in feeding the hungry and those living in extreme poverty.

The 2,000-plus foodbanks across the UK which support people who cannot afford the essentials in life provide a vital support network through local communities coming together to help those who need it most.

The money donated by Skipton’s Clitheroe branch will go towards daily essentials and cupboard staples such as dried foods, tinned goods and toiletries.

Sarah Clark, manager at Skipton’s Clitheroe branch, said: “We’re delighted to support the fantastic work being carried out by The Ribble Valley Food Bank and hope that Skipton’s donation will help the local community.

“The food poverty rate in the UK is among the highest in Europe, with millions struggling to access the food they need every single day. With the rate ever increasing, foodbanks need help now more than ever.”