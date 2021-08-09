Clitheroe folk enjoy post-Covid freedom at Proms' concert

A superb evening of musical entetainment enjoyed by all. Photos: David Bleazard

Armed with Union jacks and an umbrella, crowds of people, including Ribble Valley MP the Rt Hon Nigel Evans, enjoyed themselves while joining in the patriotic "Proms" songs such as "Land of Hope and Glory" and "Rule Britannia" in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

The post-Covid concert was hailed a success by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Coun. Simon O'Rourke.

He commented: "I would like to thank members of the public and civic dignitaries who turned out to support this year’s Last Night of the Proms concert at Clitheroe Castle Bandstand on Saturday evening.

Ribble Valley MP Rt Hon Nigel Evans along with RV councillor and businessman Kevin Horkin enjoy the concert. Picture by David Bleazard