Clitheroe fashion show raises a smart amount of money for Lancashire Women and school

A Clitheroe boutique has helped to raise money for charity and a primary school with a fabulous fashion show.

Lancashire Women and All Saints CE Primary School in Clayton le Moors are set to benefit from the profits of the fund-raiser organised by Your Style Boutique from Clitheroe.

The Winter Fashion Show brought together around 70 local women, to support two important causes and raising £500, which will be split equally between school and the charity.

Adele Helm, business development officer at Lancashire Women, said: "This was a fabulous event, there was a great atmosphere in the room. It was our first partnership event with a school, so for it to be so successful and raise over £500 is amazing. If any schools or groups want to organise an event for us, please get in touch, it would be great to work together.

"We couldn't do what we do without the support of the local community, events like this ensure that we can raise money to reach and support more women. Anyone can help the charity in any way, be it a skydive, a community event, or a dress down day, all we’re asking is you get involved and make a difference to women in Lancashire."

Lancashire Women, which has an office in Burnley, is a leading charity for women and girls in Lancashire with over 8,500 women accessing its services over the past year and 31 active volunteers supporting delivery of its services.

The charity's vision is where all women and girls in Lancashire are valued and treated as equals.