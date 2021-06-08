Clitheroe eco-warrior (8) rewarded with Blue Peter Green Badge

Keeping Clitheroe clean and tidy - Gracie-Rae Spedding

Eight-year-old Gracie-Rae Spedding, who attends St James Primary School, Clitheroe, reached out to major housebuilder Miller Homes as she began litter picking near to an upcoming development, Montague Place. The housebuilder and Gracie-Rae joined forces in a bid to keep the local area litter-free.

Gracie-Rae, who describes herself as a “fairy eco-warrior” and is committed to keeping Clitheroe beautiful, put up weatherproof posters around the local area reminding people to take their rubbish home with them. Miller Homes also donated a litter pick and hi vis jacket to keep Gracie-Rae safe on her eco-friendly adventures.

The youngster then decided to put pen to paper and write to Blue Peter about her efforts and growing awareness of plastic pollution. Hopeful of receiving a Blue Peter badge, instead she received a Blue Peter Green Badge for her hard work towards helping the environment.

Delighted to receive the Blue Peter Green Badge

Her proud mum, Melanie Spedding, said: "We are super proud of all her inspirational hard work and people are stopping to ask her if is she is the girl with the posters and congratulating her on her efforts.

"Gracie-Rae was taught from a very early age to put her rubbish in her pocket and take it home. She attended Bowland Montessorri Pre-school where they were taught a song ‘Don’t drop litter put it in the bin’. If we start them off in the right direction from an early age it can make a huge difference."