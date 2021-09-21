Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display spectacular returns for 2021

The much-anticipated community event returns for 2021. Picture taken by David Bleazard at the 2019 Clitheroe Bonfire

Tickets are on sale for the much-anticipated event, which had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Preparations are now well under way to bring the town’s annual bonfire back to the community on Saturday, November 6th, from 5pm onwards.

As ever, the event promises great value entertainment for all – with food and drink on the Castle field from 5pm, along with on-field entertainment and activities. Music will be provided by Ribble FM with the bonfire being lit just after 6pm. The firework display, set against the stunning backdrop of Clitheroe Castle, will commence within the hour at around 7pm.

Clitheroe Castle Bonfire 2021

"We’re delighted to bring back the bonfire to the town this year," said chairman of the Bonfire Team Andy Belcham. "The original bonfire of the town has been held in the Castle field for decades – and cancelling last year was a really hard, but good decision to take. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring this event back – particularly with the added challenge now of keeping us Covid secure as per government guidelines.

"By making a few tweaks to the layout of the field, we are confident that we are providing a safe and secure event, whilst still providing the same level of value, family entertainment

that our community expects."

He added: "We are urging visitors to buy their tickets now as we are expecting demand to be strong – and there is a limit on numbers. We have not increased prices from previous years and a family ticket remains at £10, adult £5, teen £3 and child £2."

The Clitheroe Bonfire and Fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local groups and charities. This year the proceeds will go to local NHS charities and local schools. If you would like to nominate a local NHS charity – or are part of a school community fundraising for specific item – then please contact the organisers on their Facebook page or by e-mail at [email protected]The popular event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Lions. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar year.