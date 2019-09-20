Climbing rollercoaster is the Big One for three Burnley firefighters

A trio of Burnley firefighters will be putting their training to good use when they scale the Big One rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to raise money for a children's charity.



Not only that, but Mark Soloniewicz, Joel Mason and Saeed Molvi, from Blue Watch at Burnley Fire Station, will be attempting the towering feat in full fire kit and breathing apparatus to raise funds for Children Today.

Mark said: "The climb itself looks like a big enough test but once you add approximately 30kg of fire kit and breathing apparatus to each firefighter then this will make it a strenuous and nervy challenge.

"Some of us are used to heights like being at the top of a three storey drill tower but The Big One is something else completely. It is well over double the reach of a fully extended Aerial Ladder Platform and we certainly wouldn’t be expected to walk up one of those.

"We are taking on this challenge to raise funds and awareness for a charity that does a lot of amazing work for children with disabilities located in and around Lancashire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester."

Children Today helps change the lives of children and young people with disabilities across the UK every day.

By providing grants for vital, specialised equipment to families in need, the charity aims to help give these children more independence and the best possible quality of life – from adapted trikes so they can ride a bike for the first time to a powered wheelchair so a young person can get around university easier.

To sponsor the firefighters visit their Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/Sol-mason-molvi