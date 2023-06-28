News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Claudia Fogarty: Love Island star takes fans on a tour of tattoo studio as she gets tiny new tattoos

Lancashire lass Claudia Fogarty has shared a new video of her visit to a tattoo parlour, where she picks up some unusually tiny new tatts...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

The former Love Island star, whose father is motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, took her fans on a virtual tour with her as she visited Debut Studios in Manchester earlier this week.

Blackburn born Claudia, 28, posted a video on TikTok with the caption “Tiny tatts are my new thing thanks to @DebutStudios” and the song ‘Tattoo’ by Rauw Alejandro & Camilo playing in the background.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the video, seen by over 204k people and liked by over 9k, the internet personality writes “Come with me to get some tiny tattoos” before she enters the studios in Manchester’s Harvey Nicholls and browses a book of tattoo options.

Love Island's Claudia Fogarty has just got a new set of tiny tattoos. Claudiafogarty_ on TiktokLove Island's Claudia Fogarty has just got a new set of tiny tattoos. Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok
Love Island's Claudia Fogarty has just got a new set of tiny tattoos. Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok
Most Popular

She then films as a tattoo artist designs her tattoos on a digital pad, before moving on to the action itself, filming the artist etching a variety of tattoos onto her skin – all very tiny in nature!

First off Claudia gets a lightning bolt on her wrist, then she gets a star and an eye on her fingers, and finally Roman numerals on the inside of her arm, reading out the numbers 1-18-2-4.

Read More
Jack Whitehall is coming to Lancashire: when is he performing, where and how to ...

In the comments, users were quick to share their admiration:

Claudia posted a video on TikTok showing her tattoo journey. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on TiktokClaudia posted a video on TikTok showing her tattoo journey. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok
Claudia posted a video on TikTok showing her tattoo journey. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok

Elle Benfield: “Love them [heart eyes emoji]”

claireorton7: “I like these x"

r: “There so cute"

gabi <3: “So cute”

The new tiny tattoos: a lightning bolt on her wrist, a star and an eye on her fingers, and roman numerals on the inside of her arm. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on TiktokThe new tiny tattoos: a lightning bolt on her wrist, a star and an eye on her fingers, and roman numerals on the inside of her arm. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok
The new tiny tattoos: a lightning bolt on her wrist, a star and an eye on her fingers, and roman numerals on the inside of her arm. Credit: Claudiafogarty_ on Tiktok

Others had questions for the star:

jodielouise316: “1-10 how painful were finger tats"

Pops: “How much were these ?? Xxx"

lottepriester: “1824?”

Related topics:LancashireManchesterBlackburnTikTokCamilo